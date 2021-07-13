Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Loses $26.6bn Annually To Maritime Insecurity – Buhari
News photo Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria loses $26.6billion annually to piracy and sea robbery. President Buhari disclosed this while commissioning the Falcon Eye system to boost maritime security.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

