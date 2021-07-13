Post News
News at a Glance
Imo govt seals Rochas Foundation College in Owerri
The Punch
- Imo govt seals Rochas Foundation College in Owerri
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Imo govt seals Okorocha's college, reclaims IBC quarters
Ripples Nigeria:
Uzodinma, Okorocha’s feud deepens as govt seals ex-governor’s college in Imo
Independent:
Imo State Govt Seals Okorocha’s Foundation College
The Eagle Online:
Imo seals Rochas Foundation College in Owerri
News Wire NGR:
Imo State Government have sealed Rochas Foundation College in Owerri
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Imo govt seals Rochas Foundation College in Owerri | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Uzodinma Seals Rochas Foundation College In Owerri
More Picks
1
Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 -
Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago
2
Usifo Ataga: End media trial of Chidinma, conclude your investigation – Reps urge Police -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
4
Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps tell Buhari -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
7
Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu: Cameroon reacts to rearrest of IPOB leader by Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
Charly Boy: I do not believe in one Nigeria -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
10
FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
8 hours ago
