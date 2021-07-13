Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three feared killed as military men, touts clash in Lagos market
The Nation  - By Precious Igbonwelundu Three persons have been feared killed and many other injured after Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operatives and area boys clashed at Ladipo Market in Lagos. The three persons were said to have been hit by stray bullets around midday.

3 hours ago
