COVID-19 vaccine: Nigeria to receive over 40 million doses in September
COVID-19 vaccine: Nigeria to receive over 40 million doses in September

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that Nigeria will receive 41,282,770 doses of OxfordAstrazeneca, Pfizer-Bio-N ...

5 hours ago
1 Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians - The Herald, 14 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
4 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 12 hours ago
5 UPDATED: One killed, three others feared dead in Air Force, traders clash - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy - National Accord, 9 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps tell Buhari - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
