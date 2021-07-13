Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


120 Zamfara bandits eliminated as NAF fighter jects bombard Sububu forest
National Accord  - By TOM CHIAHEMEN, Abuja – At least 120 armed bandits were eliminated in multiple airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fighter jets at Sububu [...]

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAF Fighter Jets Neutralise 120 Bandits In Zamfara Forest Leadership:
NAF Fighter Jets Neutralise 120 Bandits In Zamfara Forest
Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet Eliminates 120 Bandits In Zamfara The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet Eliminates 120 Bandits In Zamfara
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet eliminates 120 bandits in Zamfara Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet eliminates 120 bandits in Zamfara
Fighter jets kill 120 Zamfara bandits in multiple NAF strikes Sundiata Post:
Fighter jets kill 120 Zamfara bandits in multiple NAF strikes
NAF fighter jets eliminate 120 bandits in Subudu Forest, Zamfara State Global Upfront:
NAF fighter jets eliminate 120 bandits in Subudu Forest, Zamfara State


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
3 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 5 hours ago
10 FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info