Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
Legit
The Punch
Vanguard News
Linda Ikeji Blog
Daily Post
The Nation
The Guardian
The Cable
Sahara Reporters
Channels Television
This Day
TechPoint Africa
Leadership
Daily Times
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC suspends Rochas Okorocha over alleged 'gross anti-party activities'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended the immediate past Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Constituency at the Senate, Roc
53 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
APC NWC suspends Okorocha over 'anti-party activities'
Daily Post:
APC suspends Rochas Okorocha
Vanguard News:
We didn't suspend Okorocha - APC
Leadership:
APC Disowns Okorocha's 'Suspension' Letter
The Punch:
APC denies suspending ex-Imo gov Okorocha
Independent:
APC Moves To Suspend Okorocha
Ripples Nigeria:
APC denies suspending Okorocha, says signatures in letter forged
The Herald:
APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha For Abusing Buhari, Anti-Party Activities
The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC NWC Suspends Okorocha Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’
CKN Nigeria:
APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha For Insulting Buhari Publicly ( See Letter Of Suspension)
News Break:
APC Distances Self From Letter Suspending Okorocha From Party
PM News:
Okorocha still APC member, suspension news fake
Lailas News:
APC suspends Rochas Okorocha
Daily Nigerian:
UPDATED: APC suspends Rochas Okorocha
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Update: APC disowns letter announcing Okorocha’s suspension | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigeria Breaking News:
APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha (Photos)
The New Diplomat:
Just In! APC: Okorocha Not Suspended, 'Mischievous Elements' At Work
Naija News:
Okorocha Reacts To Suspension From APC, Reveals Next Line Of Action
Politics Nigeria:
“Fake letter” – APC denies suspending Rochas Okorocha
More Picks
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
UPDATED: One killed, three others feared dead in Air Force, traders clash -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams -
The Nation,
9 hours ago
Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps tell Buhari -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
Imo govt seals Rochas Foundation College in Owerri -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
Ghana First Lady rejects salary and offers to refund allowances received from 2017 till date -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
