Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
News photo Daily Post  - Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has disclosed that the agitator is ready to prove to the world that he did not jump bail in 2017.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB: ‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor Nigerian Eye:
IPOB: ‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor Edujandon:
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor Within Nigeria:
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
‘Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail, He Will Prove How FG Made Him Flee Nigeria’ — Lawyer Ejimakor Online Nigeria:
‘Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail, He Will Prove How FG Made Him Flee Nigeria’ — Lawyer Ejimakor
“This is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Prove FG Made Him Flee Nigeria In 2017”- Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor AY Naija NG:
“This is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Prove FG Made Him Flee Nigeria In 2017”- Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor See Naija:
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 19 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info