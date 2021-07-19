Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads
News Verge
- Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Lagos state leading the table in infections.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads
The Punch:
COVID-19: Lagos leads as NCDC registers 203 infections
The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos State leads – The Sun Nigeria
The Nigeria Lawyer:
COVID-19: Lagos Leads As NCDC Registers 203 Infections
The Street Journal:
COVID-19: NCDC Registers 203 Infections On Sunday, As Lagos State Leads
News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads
Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC registers 203 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as Lagos leads
The News:
COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria records 203 new infections
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections, Lagos leads
Maritime First Newspaper:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections Sunday, Lagos leads with 186
Mojidelano:
COVID-19 Infections Surge As NCDC Logs 203 Cases In Six States – 186 In Lagos
Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 203 New COVID-19 Cases
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
3
Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team -
Nigerian Eye,
16 hours ago
4
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
9
Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) -
Gist 36,
16 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. -
PM News,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...