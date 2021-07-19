Post News
News at a Glance
‘She looks younger’ – Fans reacts as Kate Henshaw clocks 50
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Fans of Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw have reacted to the age the veteran is clocking today, her birthday.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
Kate Henshaw Proves 50 Never Looked So Good!
The Trent:
Iconic Actress, Kate Henshaw Turns 50 In Style (PHOTOS)
PM News:
Nollywood, fans celebrate Kate Henshaw at 50
Top Naija:
Not that I’m perfect – Actress, Kate Henshaw still looking 25 as she clocks 50 years
EE Live:
Celebrations as Kate Henshaw turns 50
Republican Nigeria:
Fans, colleagues celebrate Kate Henshaw at 50
FabWoman:
11 Times Actress Kate Henshaw Gave Us Major Fitness Goals On Instagram
Kemi Filani Blog:
Kate Henshaw @50: Actress Ufuoma McDermott reveals what the actress did to her when she was physically abused
