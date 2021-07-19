Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Newspaper Headlines: Nigeria's external reserves drop by $180m in 2 weeks
News photo The Cable  - The chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) suing the senate over a probe against him dominated the headlines of Nigerian newspapers.Advertisement

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

External reserves drop by $180m in two weeks The Punch:
External reserves drop by $180m in two weeks
Naira starts week at N595/$1 as external reserves drop by $180m Ripples Nigeria:
Naira starts week at N595/$1 as external reserves drop by $180m
External Reserves Decline By $180m In Two Weeks Economic Confidential:
External Reserves Decline By $180m In Two Weeks
Nigeria Tech Economy:
Nigeria's external reserves drop by $180m in two weeks - CBN
External Reserves Drop By $180 Million In Two Weeks Gist Punch:
External Reserves Drop By $180 Million In Two Weeks
Naira starts week at N506/$1 as external reserves drop by $180m Observers Times:
Naira starts week at N506/$1 as external reserves drop by $180m


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 19 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info