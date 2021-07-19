Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth N18m in India Linda Ikeji Blog - The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national Umunna Ndubuisi Williams and allegedly recovered 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh (N18,167,990.30) ANC officials said that a police constable with ...



