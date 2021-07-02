Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground
Daily Post  - One student, among the 121 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna, has regained freedom on health grounds.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

