Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA plans to introduce new rules in football including reducing games from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - World football governing body, FIFA is considering bringing in a host of controversial changes to the current football system, with a prominent change being games reduced from 90 minutes to 60 min

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes Complete Sports:
FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes
FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes Leadership:
FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes
GOOD DECISION FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes Naija Loaded:
GOOD DECISION FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes
FIFA initiates plan to reduce length of games from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes Oyo Gist:
FIFA initiates plan to reduce length of games from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes
FIFA is about to introduce new rules in football which will reduce game time from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes Instablog 9ja:
FIFA is about to introduce new rules in football which will reduce game time from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes
Salone:
OH BOY – FIFA plans to introduce new rules in football including reducing games from 90 minutes to 60 Minutes


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 19 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info