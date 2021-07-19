Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) Gist 36 - Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 Popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai has acquired a 2020 Range Rover. Lilian stepped out with the SUV over the weekend.



News Credibility Score: 90%