Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Nigerian national women basketball team on Sunday could not hold their own against their U.S. counterparts as they lost 62-93 in a friendly at Las Vegas.In the game arranged to prepare both sides for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the Americans were ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US women basketball team beat D’Tigress The Punch:
US women basketball team beat D’Tigress
Friendly: US women basketball team beat D’Tigress - Sporting Tribune Nigerian Tribune:
Friendly: US women basketball team beat D’Tigress - Sporting Tribune
D The Cable:
D'Tigress lose to US in friendly ahead of Tokyo Olympics
US women basketball team beat Nigeria’s D’Tigress The Eagle Online:
US women basketball team beat Nigeria’s D’Tigress
US women basketball team beat D’Tigress Lailas News:
US women basketball team beat D’Tigress
U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62 The News Guru:
U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62
U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62 The News:
U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62
US Women Basketball Team Beat D’Tigress TV360 Nigeria:
US Women Basketball Team Beat D’Tigress
D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team PM News:
D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team
US Women Basketball Team Defeat Nigeria’s D’Tigress Mojidelano:
US Women Basketball Team Defeat Nigeria’s D’Tigress
US Women Basketball Team beat D’Tigress Luci Post:
US Women Basketball Team beat D’Tigress
D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team See Naija:
D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 19 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info