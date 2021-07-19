Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ugandan athlete missing in Japan spotted on CCTV
News photo The Punch  - A Ugandan athlete who went missing in Japan on July 16 after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics has been spotted at Nagoya Station in central Japan by CCTV,

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV Vanguard News:
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV | World | herald.ng The Herald:
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV | World | herald.ng
Missing Ugandan Athlete Spotted On CCTV Independent:
Missing Ugandan Athlete Spotted On CCTV
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV Daily Nigerian:
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV Prompt News:
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV
Missing Ugandan Athlete Who Says He Wanted To Work In Japan Because Africa Is Hard Spotted On CCTV | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Missing Ugandan Athlete Who Says He Wanted To Work In Japan Because Africa Is Hard Spotted On CCTV | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV Republican Nigeria:
Missing Ugandan athlete spotted on CCTV


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 20 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info