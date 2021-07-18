Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lewis Hamilton racially abused online after winning British Grand Prix following row over crash with Max Verstappen
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has received racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix following a dramatic first-lap crash with Max Verstappen.

 

Verstappen, 23, was ta

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hamilton racially abused online after British Grand Prix win - Sporting Tribune Nigerian Tribune:
Hamilton racially abused online after British Grand Prix win - Sporting Tribune
British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton victim of racial social media abuse after controversial win -F1 The Punch:
British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton victim of racial social media abuse after controversial win -F1
JUST IN; Formula 1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix Oyo Gist:
JUST IN; Formula 1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix
Hamilton wins record 8th British Grand Prix, in dramatic day PM News:
Hamilton wins record 8th British Grand Prix, in dramatic day
Lewis Hamilton Racially Abused Online After British Grand Prix Victory KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lewis Hamilton Racially Abused Online After British Grand Prix Victory
Hamilton Racially Abused After British Grand Prix Win, Verstappen Crash Global Village Extra:
Hamilton Racially Abused After British Grand Prix Win, Verstappen Crash


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 20 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info