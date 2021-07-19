Post News
News at a Glance
Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn
Vanguard News
- Ahmed Musa is in line to make a departure from Kano Pillars in Nigeria so as to complete his summer transfer to a club-side in the Turkish Super Lig in the new…
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Musa To Complete Turkey Move This Week
Leadership:
Musa Sets To Quit Kano Pillars For Turkish Club
Naija Loaded:
Ahmed Musa To Complete Turkish Move From Kano Pillars This Week
The News Guru:
Ahmed Musa set to dumb Kano pillars, may complete Turkey move this week
PM News:
Ahmed Musa to depart Kano Pillars for Turkish club
Online Nigeria:
Musa To Complete Turkey Move This Week
Anaedo Online:
TRANSFER: Ahmed Musa To Complete Turkish Move From Kano Pillars
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ahmed Musa To Depart Kano Pillars For Turkish Club | Ladun Liadi's Blog
See Naija:
Ahmed Musa to depart Kano Pillars for Turkish club
Republican Nigeria:
Ahmed Musa To Depart Kano Pillars For Turkish Club
Tori News:
Ahmed Musa To Depart Kano Pillars For Turkish Club
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads -
News Verge,
20 hours ago
3
Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team -
Nigerian Eye,
16 hours ago
4
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
9
Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) -
Gist 36,
16 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. -
PM News,
17 hours ago
