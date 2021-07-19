Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alpha Jet crashed in Zamfara after intense firing by bandits, pilot rescued ― NAF
Vanguard News  - "Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset."

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Shot Down NAF Fighter Jet In Zamfara Leadership:
Bandits Shot Down NAF Fighter Jet In Zamfara
Alpha Jet Crashed In Zamfara After Intense Firing By Bandits, Pilot Rescued ― NAF The Street Journal:
Alpha Jet Crashed In Zamfara After Intense Firing By Bandits, Pilot Rescued ― NAF
See photo of pilot who survived NAF aircraft crash in Zamfara The News Guru:
See photo of pilot who survived NAF aircraft crash in Zamfara
NAF Pilot Rescued As Bandits Shoot Down Jet In Zamfara News Of Nigeria:
NAF Pilot Rescued As Bandits Shoot Down Jet In Zamfara
Bandits shoot down fighter jet in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Bandits shoot down fighter jet in Nigeria
Bandits shot down military jet in Zamfara, pilot back to base. Observers Times:
Bandits shot down military jet in Zamfara, pilot back to base.
Bandits Shot Down NAF Alpha Jet In Zamfara City Mirror News:
Bandits Shot Down NAF Alpha Jet In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads - News Verge, 20 hours ago
3 Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team - Nigerian Eye, 16 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info