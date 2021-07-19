Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerians who wilfully call on foreign powers to meddle in internal affairs of Nigeria are unpatriotic - Governor Masari
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has said those calling on international bodies and foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria are unpatriotic Nigerians.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Masari: Nigerians Seeking Foreign Powers to Meddle in Nation’s Affairs are Unpatriotic
The Punch:
Calling on foreign powers to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs unpatriotic – Masari
Vanguard News:
Calling on foreign powers to interfere in nation's security affairs unpatriotic ― Masari
Premium Times:
Stop inviting foreign powers to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs – Masari
The Herald:
Masari lambasts politicians calling on foreign powers to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs
Tori News:
Any Nigerian That Wilfully Call On Foreign Powers To Meddle In Internal Affairs Of Nigeria Is Unpatriotic - Gov Masari
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads -
News Verge,
20 hours ago
3
Friendly: D’Tigress crumble to U.S women basketball team -
Nigerian Eye,
16 hours ago
4
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Kaduna: Kidnappers free one Bethel Baptist High school student on health ground -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Musa to complete transfer move from Kano Pillars this week after being offered one-year deal worth N1.05bn -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
Video: Why I didn’t spray money at Obi Cubana’s mother burial – Lawmaker opens up -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
8 men, 2 women in police net for hacking people’s accounts in Kano -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
9
Nollywood Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Range Rover 2020 (Video) -
Gist 36,
16 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande bags leadership award in U.S. -
PM News,
17 hours ago
