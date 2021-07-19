Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians who wilfully call on foreign powers to meddle in internal affairs of Nigeria are unpatriotic - Governor Masari
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has said those calling on international bodies and foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria are unpatriotic Nigerians.

 

