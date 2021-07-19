Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FCTA to fix non-functional traffic lights – Acting Secretary
News photo Prompt News  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has promised to fix non-functional traffic lights in the territory. Alhaji Usman Yahaya, the Acting Secretary, FCTA Transportation Secretariat, gave the assurance at a news conference on Monday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

