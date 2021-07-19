Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll
News photo Republican Nigeria  - By Robert Egbe A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos declined to make an order of status quo ante that would have suspended the local government elections in Lagos scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

