Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kwara governor inaugurates high-powered committee to resolve Offa-Erinle crisis
Nigerian Tribune
- Kwara governor inaugurates high-powered committee to resolve Offa-Erinle crisis
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Kwara inaugurates high-powered committe on Offa-Erinile communal crisis
The Sun:
Kwara governor inaugurates high-powered committee to resolve Offa-Erinle crisis
Independent:
Kwara Gov Inaugurates High-Powered Committee To Resolve Offa-Erinle Crisis
The Eagle Online:
Kwara governor inaugurates committee to resolve Offa-Erinle crisis
Within Nigeria:
Kwara gov inaugurates high-powered committee to resolve Offa-Erinle crisis
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde Congratulates Muslims, Urges Adherence to COVID-19 protocols -
Inside Oyo,
23 hours ago
3
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Blue Origin to launch Jeff Bezos and other passengers to space Tuesday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Suspected herdsmen kill two aide workers, volunteer, 7 others in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Dino Melaye proposes a certificate of survival for any Nigerian who survives the Buhari administration -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
10
Court orders permanent forfeiture of N1.3billion to FG -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
