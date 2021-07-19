Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court grants ex-Minister Kabiru Turaki’s request to travel to Turkey on medical grounds
News photo Prompt News  - The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted the prayer of the former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, to travel to Turkey for medical attention.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

