News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man accused of being a thief was allegedly caught red handed at Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro's son's birthday.
The man is alleged to have been caught stealing at two differ
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Ubi Franklin shares video of alleged serial thief caught at his son’s 5th birthday party (Video)
Pulse Nigeria:
Ubi Franklin narrates how alleged thief almost ruined his son's birthday party
Monte Oz Live:
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party
Gidi Feed:
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party. The man is alleged to have been caught stealing at two different occasions previously but was pardoned.
Republican Nigeria:
Thief Caught And Disgraced At Ubi Franklin’s Son’s Birthday Party (Photo, Video)
Naija Parrot:
Ubi Franklin shares video of alleged serial thief caught at his son’s 5th birthday party (Video)
Gist Reel:
Suspected thief caught at Ubi Franklin’s son’s birthday party.
Tori News:
Thief Caught And Disgraced At Ubi Franklin's Son's Birthday Party (Photo, Video)
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde Congratulates Muslims, Urges Adherence to COVID-19 protocols -
Inside Oyo,
23 hours ago
3
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Blue Origin to launch Jeff Bezos and other passengers to space Tuesday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Suspected herdsmen kill two aide workers, volunteer, 7 others in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Dino Melaye proposes a certificate of survival for any Nigerian who survives the Buhari administration -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
10
Court orders permanent forfeiture of N1.3billion to FG -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
