Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Yoruba Nation Rally: Jumoke Oyeleke Was Killed By A Stray Bullet – Autopsy Report Faults Police Claim
KOKO TV Nigeria
- The report of an autopsy conducted on Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3, has revealed that she was shot.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Yoruba Nation: Autopsy reports contradicts police claim, reveals girl died from bullet injury
The Cable:
Police claimed lady killed during 'Yoruba nation' rally had stab wounds — but autopsy says otherwise
Sahara Reporters:
REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
The Punch:
Yoruba Nation rally: Autopsy faults police claim, says salesgirl was shot
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Yoruba Nation rally: Autopsy carried out on salesgirl says she was killed by ''missile injury,'' contradicting police claim
Independent:
Yoruba Nation Rally: Autopsy Reveals Jumoke Died Of Bullet Injury
The Herald:
Yoruba Nation Rally: Autopsy Reveals Salesgirl Was Shot, Faults Police Claim
Sundiata Post:
Yoruba Nation: Police Lied As Autopsy Report Reveals Girl Died From Bullet Injury
Nigerian Eye:
Yoruba Nation Rally: Autopsy report contradicts police claim, reveals girl died from bullet injury
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation: At Last, Autopsy Report Reveals What Killed 25-year-old Drink Seller
Oyo Gist:
Autopsy reveals girl died from bullet injury during Yoruba Nation Rally, contradicting police reports
The Dabigal Blog:
Yoruba Nation rally: Jumoke was shot
Lailas News:
Yoruba Nation rally: Jumoke was shot – Autopsy report faults police claim
Salone:
UPDATE – Yoruba Nation Rally: Autopsy Faults Police Claim, Says Jumoke Oyeleke Was Shot
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Yoruba Nation: Autopsy Faults Police Claim, Says Salesgirl Was Shot | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Mojidelano:
Autopsy Report Of Lady Killed By Stray Bullet During Yoruba Nation Rally Contradicts Police Account (Photo)
Nigeria Breaking News:
REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
Online Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation: Police Lied As Autopsy Report Reveals Girl Died From Bullet Injury
Edujandon:
Police Lied: Autopsy reveals girl killed during Yoruba Nation rally died from bullet injury
More Picks
1
Bandits have taken war to new levels – Shehu Sani reacts to attack on NAF jet -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde Congratulates Muslims, Urges Adherence to COVID-19 protocols -
Inside Oyo,
23 hours ago
3
Obi Cubana: I want to be called a ritualist – BBNaija star, Ike Onyema -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Blue Origin to launch Jeff Bezos and other passengers to space Tuesday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Suspected herdsmen kill two aide workers, volunteer, 7 others in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Dino Melaye proposes a certificate of survival for any Nigerian who survives the Buhari administration -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
10
Court orders permanent forfeiture of N1.3billion to FG -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...