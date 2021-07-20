Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yoruba Nation Rally: Jumoke Oyeleke Was Killed By A Stray Bullet – Autopsy Report Faults Police Claim
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The report of an autopsy conducted on Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3, has revealed that she was shot.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

