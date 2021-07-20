Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Awoniyi Set To Join Union Berlin On Permanent Deal
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is set to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a permanent deal from Liverpool. The deal according to Goal is worth £6.5million (€7.5m$9m).

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Forget about winning 2023 elections — Presidency tells PDP - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 D’Tigers, D’Tigress final squads for Tokyo Olympics released [Full list] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 IPOB Names Imo Governor, Charles Soludo Among Sponsors Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 End SARS: Blood of innocent Nigerian youth will haunt you forever – Aisha Yesufu to Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 World's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos 'ready to ride own rocket to space' - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
7 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 7 hours ago
8 FG pampering Boko Haram, bandits – Ohanaeze demands release of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Awoniyi Set To Join Union Berlin On Permanent Deal - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
10 Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
