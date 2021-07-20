Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 146 new cases under 24 hours
News photo Premium Times  - Of the new cases on Monday, Lagos recorded 134 infections while Ondo reported three and the trio of Kwara, Cross River and the FCT reporting two each.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

