Edwin Clark: South-south neglected -- only APC members benefit from oil revenue
The Cable  - Edwin Clark, Ijaw leader, has alleged that only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) benefit from crude oil revenue.Advertisement Speaking with BBC Pidgin on Friday, Clark alleged that the north

22 hours ago
South-south neglected, only APC members benefit from oil revenue —Edwin Clark Nigerian Eye:
South-south neglected, only APC members benefit from oil revenue —Edwin Clark
Nnamdi Kanu fighting just course using wrong approach - Edwin Clark The News Guru:
Nnamdi Kanu fighting just course using wrong approach - Edwin Clark
News Wire NGR:
'Northerners have all the oil blocks; they don’t produce any oil' says Edwin Clark
Only APC members benefit from oil revenue – Edwin Clark Within Nigeria:
Only APC members benefit from oil revenue – Edwin Clark
South-South Produces Nigeria’s Oil But North And APC Members Share The Money – Clark Bombs President Buhari Naija News:
South-South Produces Nigeria’s Oil But North And APC Members Share The Money – Clark Bombs President Buhari
S/South Provides Oil While APC Members Spends The Money – Clark Blasts Buhari Anaedo Online:
S/South Provides Oil While APC Members Spends The Money – Clark Blasts Buhari
Southsouth won’t be part of Biafra, says Clark Republican Nigeria:
Southsouth won’t be part of Biafra, says Clark


