UPDATE: How Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho Was Arrested With Beninese Passport









Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic with the country’s passport, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A source said Igboho had a Benin Republic ... Sahara Reporters - IgbohoYoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic with the country’s passport, SaharaReporters has gathered.A source said Igboho had a Benin Republic ...



News Credibility Score: 99%