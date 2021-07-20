FG created Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu – Ex- Oyo Governor, Ladoja Daily Post - A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has said that it was the Federal Government of Nigeria that created Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu. Ladoja made this disclosure while addressing journalists ...



News Credibility Score: 99%