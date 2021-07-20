Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sunday Igboho: Close aide confirms arrest of Yoruba nation agitator
Daily Post  - A close aide to Mr. Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has confirmed the arrest of one of the agitators for the actualisation of Yoruba nation. Our correspondent learnt on Tuesday that Igboho was arrested outside the country.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

