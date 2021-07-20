Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo









Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has declared war on Yoruba people following the Monday arrest of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

... Sahara Reporters - Ayo AdebanjoAyo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has declared war on Yoruba people following the Monday arrest of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho)....



News Credibility Score: 99%