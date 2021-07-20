Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
Sahara Reporters  - Ayo Adebanjo




Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has declared war on Yoruba people following the Monday arrest of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).
...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Society Gazette Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba – Afenifere
Igboho’s arrest shows Buhari has declared war on Yorubas worldwide – Pa Adebanjo Correct NG:
Igboho’s arrest shows Buhari has declared war on Yorubas worldwide – Pa Adebanjo
Sunday Igboho: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba - Afenifere Naija News:
Sunday Igboho: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba - Afenifere
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho
Salone:
UPDATE – Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho – Afenifere Blows Hot
Sunday Igboho: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba – Afenifere Tunde Ednut:
Sunday Igboho: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba – Afenifere
Sunday Igboho Arrest: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba – Afenifere Anaedo Online:
Sunday Igboho Arrest: Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba – Afenifere
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho Gist 36:
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People With Igboho’s Arrest, Says Afenifere Leader Western Post News:
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People With Igboho’s Arrest, Says Afenifere Leader
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho - Afenifere Blows Hot Tori News:
Buhari Has Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho - Afenifere Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
2 D’Tigers, D’Tigress final squads for Tokyo Olympics released [Full list] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Juju Failed In Yorubaland, Failed In South-East Too— Joe Igbokwe Mocks Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 End SARS: Blood of innocent Nigerian youth will haunt you forever – Aisha Yesufu to Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 World's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos 'ready to ride own rocket to space' - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 FG pampering Boko Haram, bandits – Ohanaeze demands release of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 FG renews Obaseki's appointment as UBTH CMD - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho’s arrest: Fears of protest, violence hit South-West - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info