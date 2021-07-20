IPOB Names Imo Governor, Charles Soludo Among Sponsors Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Extradition









The Indigenous People of Biafra has named Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as well as a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Charles Soludo, as part of the unfolding catalogue of Igbo ... Sahara Reporters - Nnamdi KanuThe Indigenous People of Biafra has named Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as well as a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Charles Soludo, as part of the unfolding catalogue of Igbo ...



News Credibility Score: 99%