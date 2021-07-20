Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ecobank Begins Zero Transaction Fee on Rapidtransfer
Business Post Nigeria  - By Aduragbemi Omiyale The management of Ecobank Nigeria led by Mr Patrick Akinwuntan has said transactions carried out on its money transfer app, Rapidtransfer, would be free of charge for four months.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
