IPOB Names South East Governor Who Helped FG Arrest And Extradite Nnamdi Kanu Republican Nigeria - Nnamdi Kanu Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Charles Soludo have been fingered as two high profile leaders of the South-East who helped the federal government in the arrest and extradition ...



News Credibility Score: 30%