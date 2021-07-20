Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman
News photo Prompt News  - The African Democratic Congress (ADC), says that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), should not contest in the Anambra governorship election.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman Vanguard News:
Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman
Point Blank News:
Don’t enlist APGA, APC, PDP for Anambra guber, ADC tells INEC
Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman The Herald:
Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman
Anambra 2021: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman The News:
Anambra 2021: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman
Don’t enlist APGA, APC, PDP for Anambra guber, ADC tells INEC 247 U Reports:
Don’t enlist APGA, APC, PDP for Anambra guber, ADC tells INEC
Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman The News Guru:
Anambra Guber: APGA, PDP, APC not qualified to contest – ADC National Chairman


   More Picks
1 Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
2 D’Tigers, D’Tigress final squads for Tokyo Olympics released [Full list] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Juju Failed In Yorubaland, Failed In South-East Too— Joe Igbokwe Mocks Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 End SARS: Blood of innocent Nigerian youth will haunt you forever – Aisha Yesufu to Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 World's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos 'ready to ride own rocket to space' - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 FG pampering Boko Haram, bandits – Ohanaeze demands release of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 FG renews Obaseki's appointment as UBTH CMD - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho’s arrest: Fears of protest, violence hit South-West - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info