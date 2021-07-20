Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jeff Bezos loses N492.9bn hours before space expedition
Ripples Nigeria  - Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos, lost a whopping N492.93 billion ($1.2 billion) from his wealth on Monday, just 24 hours before he began his space expedition. Several campaigners have kicked against Bezos’ return to the planet from the space trip.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos’s Space Flight Successfully Lands Back To Earth KOKO TV Nigeria:
World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos’s Space Flight Successfully Lands Back To Earth
All You Need To Know About Jeff Bezos The New Diplomat:
All You Need To Know About Jeff Bezos' 10-minute Trip To Space Today
7 Amazing Facts About Jeff Bezos Space Trip Fresh Reporters:
7 Amazing Facts About Jeff Bezos Space Trip
Jeff Bezos Returns Back On Earth After 10 Mins Flight To Space | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jeff Bezos Returns Back On Earth After 10 Mins Flight To Space | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
2 D’Tigers, D’Tigress final squads for Tokyo Olympics released [Full list] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Juju Failed In Yorubaland, Failed In South-East Too— Joe Igbokwe Mocks Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 End SARS: Blood of innocent Nigerian youth will haunt you forever – Aisha Yesufu to Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 World's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos 'ready to ride own rocket to space' - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 FG pampering Boko Haram, bandits – Ohanaeze demands release of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 FG renews Obaseki's appointment as UBTH CMD - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho’s arrest: Fears of protest, violence hit South-West - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Happy Eid Kabir To All Muslims - Here Is Our Sincere Prayer For You - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info