“I was surprised to hear only 2.5% of arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated” – Buhari
247 U Reports  - President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, urged more Nigerians to embrace farming, saying he was surprised to hear only 2.5 per cent of arable lands in the country is being cultivated.

6 hours ago
