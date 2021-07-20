Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I feel very strongly about NYSC, says Buhari — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deep attachment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), saying it broadens the horizon of citizens, opens up opportunities and enhances understanding of cultural differences.

"Everytime I meet with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, like recently, I still commend him for the initiative of the NYSC. The NYSC is spectacular in many ways,” @MBuhari said.
