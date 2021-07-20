Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ohanaeze to FG: No peace without justice over Kanu, Igboho
The Nation  - By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu Apex Igbo sociocultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has told the Federal Government prosecuting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

