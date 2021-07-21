Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet
News photo The Nation  - By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo and Segun Showunmi Some prominent Southwest leaders met behind closed doors  yesterday at the palace of  the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi over the state of the nation.

16 hours ago
