Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal
News photo The Nation  - Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams won’t be playing for Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAS rejects Nigeria The Sun:
CAS rejects Nigeria's appeal for Ogwumike, Willams
Ogwumikes And Elizabeth Williams’ Basketball Appeals Rejected The Will:
Ogwumikes And Elizabeth Williams’ Basketball Appeals Rejected
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Represent Nigeria In Tokyo The Street Journal:
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Represent Nigeria In Tokyo
Basketball: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Ogwumike Africa News:
Basketball: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Ogwumike's appeal to play for Nigeria
Ogwumike, Williams lose bid to play for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics 1st for Credible News:
Ogwumike, Williams lose bid to play for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics
Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal Republican Nigeria:
Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal


   More Picks
1 Forget about winning 2023 elections — Presidency tells PDP - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 IPOB Names Imo Governor, Charles Soludo Among Sponsors Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 End SARS: Blood of innocent Nigerian youth will haunt you forever – Aisha Yesufu to Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 World's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos 'ready to ride own rocket to space' - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG pampering Boko Haram, bandits – Ohanaeze demands release of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Fmr President, Abdulsalami begs Nigerian criminals to repent - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Awoniyi Set To Join Union Berlin On Permanent Deal - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
10 Alleged thief caught at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info