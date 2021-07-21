Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Airport before his eventual arrest
The Punch
- How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Airport before his eventual arrest
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Republic airport before his eventual arrest
Sundiata Post:
How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Airport before his eventual arrest
KOKO TV Nigeria:
How Sunday Igboho Escaped Security Officials At Benin Airport Before Arrest
News Verge:
Igboho: Beat security at Benin and the eventual arrest
Tunde Ednut:
How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Airport before his eventual arrest
Within Nigeria:
How Sunday Igboho beat security at Benin Airport before his eventual arrest
More Picks
1
I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari -
Encomium Magazine,
20 hours ago
2
No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
3
Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
4
Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
5
Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue -
Global Upfront,
24 hours ago
7
Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians -
This Day,
14 hours ago
8
'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
9
Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
10
Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
