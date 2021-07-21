Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tunisia PM Sacks Health Minister Amid Worsening COVID-19 Cases
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Tunisia’s Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi sacked Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi on Tuesday, Mechichi’s office said, amid spiralling...

17 hours ago
1 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 19 hours ago
7 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 11 hours ago
8 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG might set Nigeria on fire – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 NDLEA bursts Female drug gang, arrests lady with multiple identities for trafficking 296,000 tabs of illicit drugs - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
