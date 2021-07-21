Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CAS rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ bid to represent Nigeria in Tokyo
News photo The Guardian  - Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams will have to wait another three years before actualising their dream of changing their international allegiance to Nigeria, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ruled.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal The Nation:
Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal
CAS rejects Nigeria The Sun:
CAS rejects Nigeria's appeal for Ogwumike, Willams
Ogwumikes And Elizabeth Williams’ Basketball Appeals Rejected The Will:
Ogwumikes And Elizabeth Williams’ Basketball Appeals Rejected
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Represent Nigeria In Tokyo The Street Journal:
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Represent Nigeria In Tokyo
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Play For Nigeria At Tokyo 2020 News Break:
CAS Rejects Ogwumike, Williams’ Bid To Play For Nigeria At Tokyo 2020
Basketball: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Ogwumike Africa News:
Basketball: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Ogwumike's appeal to play for Nigeria
Ogwumike, Williams lose bid to play for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics 1st for Credible News:
Ogwumike, Williams lose bid to play for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics
Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal Republican Nigeria:
Setback for D’Tigress as CAS rejects Ogwumike’s appeal


   More Picks
1 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
2 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
7 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info