Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere
News photo Daily Post  - The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has rubbished claims that the North has four more years after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere Point Blank News:
2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere
2023 Presidency: North’s Four-year Claim After Buhari Can’t Stand — Afenifere The Info Stride:
2023 Presidency: North’s Four-year Claim After Buhari Can’t Stand — Afenifere
2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere
2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere See Naija:
2023 presidency: North’s four-year claim after Buhari can’t stand – Afenifere
2023 Presidency: North’s Four-Year Claim After Buhari Can’t Stand – Afenifere Online Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: North’s Four-Year Claim After Buhari Can’t Stand – Afenifere
Afenifere slams North for agitating for Presidency after Buhari’s tenure 1st for Credible News:
Afenifere slams North for agitating for Presidency after Buhari’s tenure


   More Picks
1 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
2 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
7 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info