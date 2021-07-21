Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obi Cubana: "Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country" - Governor Yahaya Bello's media aide says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on New Media, Atuluku Victor Levi has said that anyone who supports the display of wealth during Obi Cubana's mother's burial has no right to complain about Nigeria. "Shame on anyone ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shame on those complaining about Nigeria, supporting Cubana’s mum lavish burial – Gov Bello’s aide Daily Post:
Shame on those complaining about Nigeria, supporting Cubana’s mum lavish burial – Gov Bello’s aide
Obi Cubana: "Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country" - Governor Yahaya Bello Yaba Left Online:
Obi Cubana: "Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country" - Governor Yahaya Bello's media aide
Obi Cubana; shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country - Gov Yahaya’s media aide says. Gist Reel:
Obi Cubana; shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country - Gov Yahaya’s media aide says.
Obi Cubana Mother Luci Post:
Obi Cubana Mother's Burial: "Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country" - Governor Yahaya Bello's media aide says
Obi Cubana: ‘Shame On Anyone Who Supports What Happened In Anambra’ Gist 36:
Obi Cubana: ‘Shame On Anyone Who Supports What Happened In Anambra’
Obi Cubana: Tori News:
Obi Cubana: 'Shame On Anyone Who Supports What Happened In Anambra' - Gov. Yahaya Bello's Aide Says


   More Picks
1 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
2 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
7 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info