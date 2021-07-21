Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Igboho can't be assured of safety, justice if extradited to Nigeria -Okei-Odumakin
The Punch
- Okei-Odumakin, has said Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, cannot be assured of safety or justice if extradited to Nigeria.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Release Sunday Igboho unconditionally ― Joe Odumakin
Daily Post:
Sunday Igboho won’t be safe in Nigeria, don’t extradite him – Joe Odumakin begs Benin
Independent:
Igboho Can’t Get Justice If Extradited To Nigeria – Okei-Odumakin
The Cheer News:
Okei-Odumakin Wants Sunday Igboho Release Unconditionally
The Street Journal:
Release Sunday Igboho Unconditionally ― Joe Odumakin
Nigerian Eye:
Sunday Igboho won’t be safe in Nigeria, don’t extradite him – Joe Odumakin begs Benin
Oyo Gist:
“ Igboho cannot be assured safety or justice if extradited to Nigeria”- Joe Odumakin
News Break:
Grant Igboho Asylum, He’ll Get Hurt If Extradited To Nigeria, Okei-Odumakin Tells Benin Rep
Benco News:
Sunday Igboho Won’t Be Safe In Nigeria, Don’t Extradite Him – Joe Odumakin Begs Benin
Western Post News:
Okei-Odumakin Calls On Benin Republic To Release Sunday Igboho Unconditionally
Tunde Ednut:
Igboho Can’t Be Assured Of Safety, Justice If Extradited To Nigeria – Okei-Odumakin
Naija News:
Igboho Can’t Be Assured Of Safety, Justice If Extradited To Nigeria – Okei-Odumakin
Infotrust News:
Igboho Can’t Be Assured Of Safety, Justice If Extradited To Nigeria -Okei-Odumakin
More Picks
1
Igboho can't be assured of safety, justice if extradited to Nigeria -Okei-Odumakin -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
3
Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
6
Igboho: How Benin Republic demanded extradition of ex-minister in 2019 -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
8
UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho -
Salone,
20 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Nigeria has lost its soul, Catholic bishops tell Buhari -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...