Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Respect Sunday Igboho's rights - Fani-Kayode tells Benin Republic govt
Daily Post
- A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Benin Republic government to accord Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho the respect he deserves.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Respect Sunday Igboho’s rights, treat him with decorum— Fani-Kayode warns Beniniose govt
Independent:
Respect Igboho’s Civil Liberties, Rights, Fani-Kayode Tells Beninoise Government
Nigerian Eye:
Respect Sunday Igboho’s rights – Fani-Kayode tells Benin Republic govt
KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Respect Sunday Igboho’s Rights, He Must Not Be Tortured Or Brutalised” – Fani-Kayode To Beninoise Government
Oyo Gist:
"The whole world is watching" ,- Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to Sunday Igboho’s arrest
PM News:
Fani-Kayode breaks silence on Igboho’s arrest
Gist 36:
Fani-Kayode Gives Benin Republic Govt Serious Warning Over Arrest of Sunday Igboho
Benco News:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Committed No Crime To Be Detained – Fani-Kayode Tells Benin, Nigerian Govts
Naija on Point:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Committed No Crime To Be Detained – Fani-Kayode Tells Benin, Nigerian Govts
Julia Blaise Blog:
It is height of wickedness to arrest & detain Sunday Igboho's wife – Femi Fani-Kayode
Salone:
UPDATE – Wickedness! Igboho’s Wife Need Not To Be Detained – Fani-Kayode Tells Benin, Nigerian Govt
Naija News:
Fani-Kayode Speaks On Igboho’s Wife Detention In Cotonou
See Naija:
Fani-Kayode breaks silence on Igboho’s arrest
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fani-Kayode Breaks Silence On Sunday Igboho’s Arrest | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Online Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode Gives Benin Republic Govt Serious Warning Over Arrest of Sunday Igboho
1st for Credible News:
Fani-Kayode implores Beninoise Govt to respect Igboho’s rights
Tori News:
Sunday Igboho's Wife Committed No Crime to be Detained – Fani-Kayode Slams Benin Govt
More Picks
1
Protesters shutdown Ibadan, demand immediate release of Igboho [PHOTOS] -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho -
Salone,
23 hours ago
6
NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
7
Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Ajaokuta Steel Company will function fully before end of Buhari's tenure, says minister -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
9
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
1 hour ago
10
Your government selective, attack on Kukah unnecessary - Catholic Bishops tell Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
